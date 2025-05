Bhubaneswar, May 2 (PTI) Nepal has launched diplomatic initiatives to probe the death of an 18-year-old student from the Himalayan nation at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha's Bhubaneswar, hours after she was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel room.

The incident comes barely two-and-a-half months after Prakriti Lamsal, another Nepalese student of the same institute, died by suicide on February 16.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, May 02 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

“The incident of Prisa Sah, a Nepali student studying at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Odisha, India, being found dead in her hostel room has left us deeply saddened. I pray for the eternal peace of Prisa's soul and express my deepest condolences to her family at this sad hour,” Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba said in a post on X.

“Immediately after the incident, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs initiated diplomatic initiatives to investigate the truth of the incident through high-ranking officials of the Government of India, the Government of Odisha, and the Embassy of Nepal in Delhi,” she said.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Nifty Surges 120 Points, Sensex Gains 520 Points Amid Positive Global Cues, Markets Holding Back Due to Border Tension Between India and Pakistan.

Ambassador of Nepal to India, Shankar P Sharma, said authorities are coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs, the Odisha government, police and the university for a thorough investigation.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic death of Nepali student Prisha Sah, found in her hostel room at KIIT, Odisha. Heartfelt condolences to her family. Prayers for eternal peace. We are closely coordinating with MEA, Odisha Govt., police & the university for a thorough investigation,” Sharma said in a post on X.

The body of the B. Tech computer science student from Nepal was recovered from room number 111 of the ladies hostel of the institute on Thursday evening, a senior officer said.

“The body of a girl from Nepal has been recovered. It seems that she has died by suicide at the ladies hostel of KIIT,” Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh told PTI.

“The deceased's parents will reach Bhubaneswar on Friday, and after that post-mortem examination of the body will be conducted,” Singh said, adding that her body has been sent to AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

The police commissioner, who visited the ladies hostel , also said an unnatural death (UD) case has been registered.

“The fresh case comes from the same hostel and same floor,” another officer said.

However, the police have not recovered any suicide note from the possession of the deceased.

“We have not got any such note, but the scientific team has been searching her room,” Sharma said.

While the Odisha government expressed grief over the incident and termed it "unfortunate," the KIIT was yet to make any comment.

The death of the Nepalese student in February had triggered protests after reports suggested that the victim was allegedly blackmailed, and she ended her life for not getting justice from the private university authorities.

There was an outcry on the KIIT campus as the institute authorities, with the help of staffers and security personnel, had allegedly assaulted Nepalese students who demanded justice for the deceased.

The Nepalese students were "forcibly evicted" from the campus and "asked to leave for their country".

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli had raised the issue at the diplomatic level and urged the central government to ensure justice for Nepalese students of the institute.

The Odisha government had subsequently formed a high-level committee, headed by the additional chief secretary of the Home Department, to probe into the matter. The NHRC also investigated the incident.

At least 10 university employees were arrested on charge of assaulting Nepalese students, and an Indian student was sent to jail for “abetting” the suicide of the Nepalese girl.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)