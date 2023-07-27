Dehradun, Jul 27 (PTI) A high-level delegation of Nepalese politicians Thursday hailed the steps taken by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to boost religious tourism in Uttarakhand.

Expressing interest in joining hands on the state's Manaskhand Mandir Mala project, the delegation said Nepal could benefit from it as several temples of the country fell under this circuit.

"We are impressed with what the chief minister is doing to promote religious tourism in the state in a planned manner. The Manaskhand project, for example, which proposes to develop a religious tourism circuit connecting all major temples of the Kumaon region is a great idea," former Nepalese minister Pampa Bhusal, who was part of the delegation, told reporters here after meeting Dhami.

"There are many temples in Nepal which are connected with the temples of the Manaskhand circuit. Both countries can benefit from this project. We will bring this to the notice of our ministry," she said.

Developing the Manaskhand corridor linking all the famous temples dotting the Kumaon region bordering Nepal was one of the major promises made by Dhami during his campaign for the Champawat assembly by-poll, which he won with a record margin.

"India and Nepal have so much in common. Our lifestyles and religious traditions are similar," Dhami said after meeting the delegation.

"In the initial phase, the Manaskhand Mandir Mala project will connect 16 temples of the region but a large part of Nepal also comes in the Manaskhand region," Dhami added.

The chief minister added that if Nepal joins India on this religious project, the tourists and pilgrims visiting Uttarakhand will also be inclined to visit Nepal and it will generate more livelihood opportunities for the neighbouring country.

The Nepalese delegation stressed that the recent boost to religious tourism in Himachal Pradesh opened up avenues for employment and therefore could help stop migration from the hills.

Apart from Pampa Bhusal, the Nepalese delegation consisted of former Nepalese ministers Rameshwor Ray Yadav, Satya Pahadi and politicians Suresh Kumar Rai and Chakrapani Khanal 'Baldev'.

