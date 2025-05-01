New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Members of a delegation from Nepal, led by the chief minister of its Sudurpaschim Province, on Thursday met Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh here and discussed ways to foster greater links between India and the provincial region of the neighbouring country.

This visit of the delegation "underscores the sustained momentum" in the bilateral ties between India and Nepal, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The delegation led by Chief Minister of Sudurpaschim Province, Kamal Bahadur Shah, is on an official visit to India from April 29 to May 5, it said in a statement.

During the interaction with the delegation, Union minister Singh affirmed the age-old and unique relationship between India and Nepal, firmly rooted in deep people-to-people links.

"The MoS also highlighted the recent progress in bilateral relations and discussed opportunities for fostering greater links between India and the Sudurpaschim region of Nepal through connectivity, energy, tourism and agriculture," it said.

As part of their programme, the delegation will also visit Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, which share close cultural and economic ties with the neighbouring Sudurpaschim Province of Nepal, the MEA said.

