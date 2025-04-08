Palghar, Apr 8 (PTI) A 24-year-old Nepalese man has been arrested along with two others for allegedly killing his live-in partner, who was his compatriot, and disposing of her body in a gunny bag in a river in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Rajukumar Varahi, and the victim, Kajol Gupta (26), hailed from Nepal and had been in a live-in relationship for two and half years, he said.

District Superintendent of Police (Rural) Balasaheb Patil said the woman's body was found in a gunny bag in the Wagh River in Mokhada on April 1.

The police registered a case of murder and formed several teams for the probe, he said.

The gunny bag in which the body was dumped bore the marking "SM28" and had traces of peas in it. Investigations revealed that the vegetable was primarily brought into the state from Madhya Pradesh and Shimla (Himachal Pradesh).

The bags with the "SM" markings were supplied by a Shimla-based merchant, who informed the police that he had transported the produce to a trader in Gujarat's Vapi, the official said.

Patil said a public notice was issued and circulated in the Vapi-Silvassa region, and an informant told the police that the victim was seen at a temple in Kasa and she had travelled in a car.

The woman was subsequently identified as Kajol Gupta, a resident of Silvassa hailing from Janakpur in Nepal, he said.

A probe revealed that she was in a relationship with the accused, Varahi, a native of Dhanusha district of Nepal, the official said.

Varahi allegedly enlisted the help of Suresh Ramshobit Singh (50), a cook from Silvassa hailing from Bihar, and Balaji Ashok Waghmare (34), a native of Dharashiv, and they allegedly strangled the woman, packed her body in the gunny bag and disposed it the river.

Senior inspector Pradeep Patil said Gupta and Varahi had been in a live-in relationship for two and half years. The accused secured a job in Delhi and relocated, leaving her behind.

He said the victim reportedly began pressuring him to marry and visited him in Delhi on several occasions. The accused was, however, determined to end the relationship and plotted to kill her.

The woman and the accused travelled to Vapi by train on March 27 and visited temples. While returning from Trimbakeshwar in Nashik on March 31, the trio killed her in the forests of Mokhada and disposed of the body in the river.

