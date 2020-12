Yamunanagar (Har), Dec 26 (PTI) A Nepalese woman was allegedly raped by five men in front of her husband in a village here, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the accused entered the victim's rented house Thursday night. They beat up the woman's husband, a farm labourer, and tied him with ropes. The accused then took turns to rape her.

The woman, in her complaint, said the accused escaped after committing the crime.

The police have started investigation after registering a case under relevant provisions of the law against the five accused, Somvati, SHO, women police station, said.

