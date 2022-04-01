New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba visited the BJP headquarters here on Friday and met its president J P Nadda and other leaders from the ruling party.

Deuba is on a three-day visit to India. This is his first visit to India after becoming the prime minister of Nepal.

Sources said the two leaders discussed strengthening the ties between their parties and also dwelt on the historical ties between the two neighbours.

Deuba was welcomed by Nadda and the BJP's overseas affairs cell head Vijay Chauthaiwale among others.

