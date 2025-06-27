New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): A 43-year-old man was killed by two unknown assailants in Delhi's Bawana on Friday morning. According to the Delhi Police, the victim, identified as Deepak, is the nephew of notorious gangster Manjit Mahal and has no criminal background.

In the preliminary investigation, the police suspect gang war as the motive behind the murder. The two accused came on a bike and fired several rounds of bullets at Deepak.

The victim sustained seven to eight wounds following the incident, and after the post-mortem report, it will be known how many bullets were fired at the deceased.

"The deceased, Deepak, is the nephew of notorious gangster Manjit Mahal. He has no criminal background. The police suspect an angle of gang war in this incident. Two accused came on a motorbike and fired several rounds. Seven to eight wounds are visible on Deepak's body, but only after the post-mortem report will it be known how many bullets were fired", Delhi Police said in their statement.

Meanwhile, Deepak's daughter, who had come with him for the morning, also got injured during the incident. She was admitted to the hospital and is currently out of danger.

"The deceased's daughter was with him at the time of the incident and sustained an injury to her hand. She is out of danger. Further details awaited", Delhi Police's statement read.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident reported earlier on June 22, a 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a resident who intervened to stop him from harassing a girl in Delhi's Khajuri Khas area, police said on Saturday.

Police received a call about a stabbing in the area. According to officials, a local youth stepped in after he saw a girl being harassed by the accused. In retaliation, the accused allegedly stabbed the youth and fled the spot.

The accused, identified as Chaman, son of Guddu and a resident of E-Block, Sri Ram Colony, was later traced and arrested. A case was registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the stabbing.

Subsequently, based on the girl's complaint, a second case was registered under Section 74 of the BNS and Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as one of the complainants was found to be a minor.

Police said further investigation is underway in both cases. (ANI)

