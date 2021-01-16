New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) It was a long and emotional day both for those who got the first shots against COVID-19 as well as others who witnessed the launch of the mega vaccination drive at AIIMS here on Saturday.

A few said they were nervous only till they got the shot and have not noticed any reactions so far.

Officials said the first day of the drive ended with smiling faces and without any hiccups. No adverse events have been reported, an official said.

Beena Thakur, a 42-year-old healthcare worker at the hospital, said her family was happy and proud that she was among the first ones to get the jab.

"I offered prayers in the morning and reached the hospital around 8:30 am. I have complete faith in the vaccine. So, I didn't even flinch while taking the shot," she said.

Manish Kumar, a 34-year-old machine operator at AIIMS who became the first person in Delhi to get the COVID-19 vaccine, said he had himself asked the hospital authorities to be vaccinated first as some of his colleagues chosen for the exercise were "scared" to get the jab.

Kumar, whose mother Laxmi Rani also works at the hospital, said he was not at all nervous, had a good sleep and was "proud of getting the vaccine".

"I did not know that I am the first person to receive the vaccine. I had a good sleep last night, came here (hospital) in the morning and talked to the other staff who were to get the shot," he said.

"Many of them were scared. So, I went to my seniors and said I should be given the vaccine first. I wanted to prove to my colleagues that there is no need to be scared," Kumar told PTI.

Security personnel who guarded the vaccination centre said they have been waiting for their turn eagerly.

"This is the start of the end of the pandemic," one of them said.

Kumar's mother, Laxmi Rani, said she was scared and kept praying for him. "It was to happen. The almighty gave him the chance to get the vaccine and the courage to face the fears," she said.

Shaukat Ali, Kumar's colleague and also a sanitation worker at AIIMS, said, "I have undergone three surgeries for kidney stones. So, I was obviously scared, but Manish gave me confidence. I am not worried now, I am happy.”

Ali said he offered namaz before he stepped out of his home for the hospital at 5 am in the morning.

"I called my wife and children and told them I am safe, there is nothing to be worried about," he said.

