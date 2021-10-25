Prayagraj, Oct 25 (PTI) Newly elected chief of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad, Mahant Ravindra Puri, on Monday called for a second term to Yogi Adityanath as Uttar Pradesh chief minister to save the Sanatan Dharma.

Puri, the secretary of Niranjani Akhara, made this call soon after his election as the president of the all-important apex Hindu religious body of 13 monastic orders of the country at a meeting of seers here.

The post of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president was vacant since the death of Mahant Narendra Giri, the chief of Prayagraj-based Baghambrai Math. He had allegedly committed suicide on September 20.

The meeting to elect the new ABAP chief was convened on the call of ABAP general secretary Hari Giri, the chief patron of the Juna Akhara.

Out of 13 akharas of the country, the representatives of seven akharas had participated in the meeting while the Nirmohi Ani Akhara had sent its letter of support for Puri's election as ABAP chief, Giri told reporters after the meeting held in the premises of Niranjani Akhara, located at Mori Gate in Daraganj area of the city.

Giri said the newly elected ABAP chief Puri, the mahant of Mansa Devi temple has over a 20-year-long experience of running several engineering and medical colleges of the country.

He was considered the fittest person to head the ABAP and that's why his name was proposed for his election as the president of the all-important apex body, said Giri.

The president of ABAP happens to have a tenure of five years but as this election was a mid-term one after the death of Mahant Narendra Giri, Puri term will end in 2025, said Giri.

Addressing reporters after his election as ABAP president, Ravindra Puri said the biggest concern of the All India Akhara Parishad today is to protect the Sanatan Dharma and bringing back the Yogi Adityanath government in the 2022 assembly election is a prerequisite for it.

“If we do not re-elect the BJP back to power, the government of any other party will stop the construction of the Lord Ram temple. The construction of the Ram Temple can be completed only by a BJP government,” he said.

Maintaining that his biggest mission is to re-install the Yogi government in UP, he said for this purpose he would also appeal to all seers of the state to spread this message among their devotees.

