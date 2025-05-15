New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Following Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inaugurating the supply of PNG (Piped Natural Gas) to 111 villages in the national capital, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood said that a new chapter has been started with 111 villages.

Ashish Sood said, "The vision of PM Narendra Modi was to remove smoke from all the household kitchens. Till 2022, 30 percent of the villages still used conventional ways of energy and that has now changed. A new chapter has been started with 111 villages."

BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia said that PNG will reach the remaining villages after 6 months.

Yogendra Chandolia said, "The public will benefit a lot from this. PNG has reached the last village of my Lok Sabha constituency, Ochandi. People are very happy. I want to thank the Prime Minister, his vision, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and the Chief Minister of Delhi. CM Rekha Gupta is working in every sector. PNG will reach the remaining villages after 6 months, which will benefit other people as well."

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured the villages that don't have a gas pipeline connection will get it by the end of 2025.

"In the first phase, 130 villages got pipeline connections, and today, in the second phase, 111 villages are getting pipeline connections. Now 116 villages are left, and I promise you that by the end of this year, they will also receive pipeline connections," Gupta said.

While speaking at the event, Gupta said that the elected representative used to have difficulty with the issue of installing gas pipeline connections earlier, despite the fact that it eases the lives of homemakers.

"Some of the MLAs used to have a problem with the installation of the pipeline, I don't know why. If this eases the life of housewives, then what is the problem here?" the Delhi CM said, adding that the establishment of PNG (Piped Natural Gas) networks was suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Before PM Modi came to power, there were small necessities that didn't prevail in the society. He was the one who addressed that there should be toilets, PNG.... he addressed the problem of kitchen smoke, lack of washrooms," Gupta said.

She also highlighted that with the PNG connections, the gas will remain available all the time, ending all problems, even those of leakages.

"When cylinders used to blast, there were fires due to leakage, and we have faced this. Now, gas will reach through the pipeline and will be available 24x7, ending all problems. Nobody even thought that villages could also have a pipeline," Gupta said. (ANI)

