Mumbai, Jul 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday dedicated to people new field hospitals having the collective capacity of 3,520 beds in Mulund, Dahisar, Mahalaxmi Racecourse and BKC here.

The online event was also attended by ministers Aslam Shaikh and Aaditya Thackeray, and Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) tweeted.

The dedicated COVID-19 health centre in Mulund, with the capacity of 1,700 beds, has been set up by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco), a planning agency of the state government.

The 900-bed centre in Dahisar (east) has been set up with the help of the Mumbai Metro, the CMO said.

The facility at Mahalaxmi Racecourse has the capacity of 700 beds and the one at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) has 112 ICU beds, which is developed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

A similar 108-bed facility has been set up in Dahisar (west), it said.

As of July 6, Mumbai has 85,326 COVID-19 cases with 4,935 fatalities.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai's recovery rate stood at 67 per cent while the doubling rate of cases is 44 days.

The overall growth rate of cases is 1.60 per cent. PTI

