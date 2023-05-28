New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Delhi police detained a man after the Gau Raksha Dal, a cow vigilante group, suspected him of carrying some material reckoned to be beef in his truck in Britannia Chowk Shakurpur in the national capital, said the police on Sunday.

According to the police, the detainee was in the truck when the members of Gau Raksha Dal caught him with the suspected beef.

Also Read | Youth Unemployment in India Is Climbing Sharply, Says Report.

The police informed that the suspected material has been sent for investigation for clarity by the Punjabi Bhag police.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Releases Special Stamp, Coin To Mark Inauguration of New Parliament Building (Watch Video).

On April 7, a man was arrested for allegedly posting a video displaying beef and abusing people of another faith in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, said the police.

"The arrested accused was identified as Sajid Khan alias Sajo Khan, a resident of Sukma," an officer said.

Reacting sharply to the incident, former minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kedar Kashyap alleged that the accused under the patronage of Congress leaders posted a video of him displaying beef on a social media platform. Through this act, an attempt was made to impact the harmony of the state, he said."

Acting on a complaint that a man had posted a video of displaying beef and abusing people of a specific religion, police registered an offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and launched a probe," the officer added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)