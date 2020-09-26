Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 26 (ANI): In a bid to help marginal farmers, a fruit and vegetable market has been opened in Phalyana area of Rajouri district to facilitate direct marketing.

It is believed that the opening of this market will help the farmers reeling under poverty by providing them a place at their doorsteps to sell their produce hassle-free and get the desired price.

Also Read | Hissaa From Amritsar Secures First Rank in International Space Olympiad 2020, Gets Invite From NASA.

"We are hopeful that it will help the fruit and vegetable farmers to get a good price for their produce. Also from now onwards, we no more have to get some of the vegetables from Jammu or Pathankot as the local farmers will now come here to sell the same," said Mansoor Hussain, a trader while speaking to ANI.

"We welcome the district administration's decision to open a fruit and vegetable market here. It will benefit local growers and traders, it will provide employment to around 300 people," said another local.

Also Read | CBI Books 4 Former CBSE Officers in Illegal Recruitment Scam.

"It is expected that the opening of the market will also create employment opportunities as not only the growers even the transporters will get more work from now on. We are thankful to the government for this initiative," said Sikander Mehmood, Assistant Director, Rajouri fruit and vegetable mandi.

In June also, District Development Commissioner, Dr Sagar D Doifode inaugurated Kisan mandi in Doda district. The mandi has been established by the Department of Horticulture Planning and Marketing (J&K) in Co-Ordination with Agriculture Production Department Doda. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)