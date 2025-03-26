Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 26 (ANI): To provide better health care to the people of the state, the construction of a new building is underway to accommodate patients at GB Pant Hospital, and the construction work is expected to be completed by 2027, said Chief Minister Manik Saha while speaking in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

He said that medical services have not been disrupted at the state's main referral hospital, GBP.

"People from different parts of the state, including remote areas, come to sub-divisional and district hospitals for treatment. However, since advanced modern treatment, complex diagnosis (testing and inspection), and complex equipment services are not available in the sub-divisional and district hospitals, the patient is immediately referred to GB Pant Hospital considering their physical condition. Patients referred from various hospitals in the state are provided with high-quality, appropriate medical services by expert doctors and medical staff at GB Pant Hospital," he said.

He also stated that the doctors and medical staff are fully committed to providing efficient medical services to the patients referred from various hospitals in the state.

"Agartala Government Medical College and GBP Hospital have well-equipped infrastructure, adequate medical staff, and appropriate management for patients, ensuring that every person receives quality and appropriate medical services without any compromise. There is a limitation of patient space in some departments of the state's flagship hospital, GBP. For this reason, the construction of a new building is underway. After the completion of the construction work, those departments will be shifted to the new building. The construction of the new building is expected to be completed in 2027," Saha said.

The Chief Minister stated that the state's flagship hospital, GBP, offers super speciality medical services in nine departments, including Cardiology, C.T.V.S. & IR, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Urology, Nephrology, Plastic Surgery, Gastroenterology, and Gastro Surgery.

"In addition, two kidney transplants have been performed in the state from April 1, 2022, to February 28, 2025. Sixty open-heart surgeries have been performed in the C.T.V.S. and IR departments. Moreover, a total of twenty-two C.A.B.G. (Coronary Artery Bypass Graft) procedures have been performed. Currently, fifteen (15) super speciality doctors are working in the super speciality block of GBP Hospital, out of which eleven super specialists are permanent employees, and the remaining four are contractual super specialist doctors," he added. (ANI)

