Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 16 (ANI): A team of Indian researchers from Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram has described a new species of bent-toed gecko, Cyrtodactylus jayadityai sp nov, from the lowland forests of North Tripura, marking a significant addition to India's rich reptilian diversity.

According to a press release, the study was published in the European Journal of Taxonomy on April 14.

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The discovery was made through an integrative approach combining morphological, statistical, and molecular analyses, which confirmed the species as distinct from its closest relative, Cyrtodactylus tripuraensis, with a genetic divergence of 4.7-5.2% in the mitochondrial ND2 gene.

With this addition, the number of Cyrtodactylus species in Northeast India rises to 31, further reinforcing the region's global importance as part of the Indo-Burma biodiversity hotspot.

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The species has been named in honour of Dr Jayaditya Purkayastha, a noted Indian herpetologist, recognising his immense contributions to reptile research and conservation in the region.

Expressing his gratitude, co-author Rupankar Bhattacharjee said, "I am just happy that as a team from Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram, we could honor my mentor by naming a species after him. He taught me every single detail of the field and the importance of conservation. This species stands as a mark of his remarkable efforts--both past and those yet to come."

1st author Sanath Chandra Bohra emphasised the conservation implications, stating, "This discovery not only adds to the growing diversity of geckos in the Indo-Burma biodiversity hotspot but also highlights the urgent need to conserve fragile forest ecosystems."

Joint 1st Arnab Deb added, "Cyrtodactylus jayadityai is not only my first species description, but it also holds a special place in my heart. I have admired Dr Jayaditya Purkayastha since my BSc days. This species is my way of expressing gratitude to my 'Guru' for his invaluable contributions to herpetology."

Highlighting the broader impact, HT Lalremsanga noted, "This monumental discovery stands as a testament to the guidance provided to young Indian researchers by the humble and tireless scientist, Dr Jayaditya Purkayastha, who rose from humble beginnings."

Responding to the honour, Dr Jayaditya Purkayastha said, "I am truly honored. I hope more people come forward to work on and conserve lesser-known animals like reptiles and amphibians, which form one of the fundamental pillars of our ecosystems."

The newly described gecko is currently proposed to be categorised as Data Deficient (DD) under the IUCN Red List, indicating the need for further research on its population and distribution.

The finding underscores not only the hidden biodiversity of Northeast India but also the pressing need to protect its rapidly degrading lowland forest habitats. (ANI)

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