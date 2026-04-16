New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Austrian Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker laid a wreath at Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on behalf of himself and his wife, Gerda Stocker Legenstein.

Rajghat is an open-air memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi and marks the site of his cremation on January 31, 1948.

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Earlier, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Chancellor Stocker on Wednesday during his first official visit to India. The meeting signals a step forward in bilateral ties, with further high-level discussions planned.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Delighted to call on Federal Chancellor Dr Christian Stocker of Austria, as he begins his first official visit to India." He added, "Confident that his discussions with PM Narendra Modi tomorrow will open new avenues for greater cooperation across various domains."

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The Chancellor arrived in India on Wednesday.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal welcomed him, saying, "A warm welcome to Federal Chancellor Dr Christian Stocker of Austria on his first official visit to India." He added that the visit would give further momentum to the "Enhanced India-Austria partnership."

This is Stocker's first visit to India and his first official trip to Asia since taking office in 2025. During his stay in New Delhi, he is expected to hold detailed talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on cooperation in key sectors, green technology, and trade.

Stocker is accompanied by a delegation of business leaders, senior ministers, and government officials. Both sides are expected to explore collaboration in digital innovation, renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing.

The visit comes amid growing economic ties between India and Austria. The two sides are also expected to discuss regional and global issues and their cooperation in international organisations.

India and Austria share long-standing ties based on what officials describe as shared democratic values. The visit also builds on momentum from Prime Minister Modi's trip to Austria in 2024.

Further groundwork had been laid during the eighth India-Austria Foreign Office Consultations held in Vienna on December 12, where Secretary (West) Sibi George and Austrian Secretary General Nikolaus Marschik reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways to strengthen India-EU engagement. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)