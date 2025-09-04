Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 4 (ANI): Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday lauded the recent GST reforms that slash the 12 and 28 per cent slabs, terming the centre's decision as "historic and revolutionary".

The highest policy-making body of GST, the GST Council, in its 56th meeting, decided that from September 22 onwards, the four-slab GST rates of 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent, and 28 per cent would be merged into two slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent.

Assam BJP Spokesperson Debojit Mahanta stated that nearly 99 per cent of goods currently taxed at 12 per cent GST would now come under 5 per cent GST. As a result, more money will remain in the hands of the common people, thereby increasing their purchasing power.

Mahanta explained that GST, implemented on 1st July 2017, was a reform that consolidated 17 different indirect taxes such as state VAT, Central Sales Tax, Additional Central Excise Duty, entertainment tax, entry tax, purchase tax, and lottery tax.

"At that time, the Congress had mocked the BJP, calling GST a "Gabbar Singh Tax." But today, even Congress and states where BJP is not in power are compelled to acknowledge GST reform as a positive step," he said.

Mahanta strongly criticised the Congress, saying that the GST, which they did not dare to implement during their rule, was finally implemented by the BJP-led government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Criticising the Congress for distorting or ignoring history, Mahanta reminded that the idea of GST was first raised in Parliament by Finance Minister VP Singh during Rajiv Gandhi's tenure in 1986.

"Later, in 1991, during Prime Minister Narasimha Rao's tenure, Finance Minister Manmohan Singh brought it to the winter session for discussion. In 2005, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh accepted the Kelkar Committee report recommending GST for simplifying indirect taxation. Even in the 2006-07 Budget, Finance Minister P Chidambaram had proposed GST implementation and allocated funds for its rollout by 2010. However, despite years of deliberation, the Congress never had the courage to implement it. It was finally the Modi-led BJP government that introduced GST in the interest of the people through the 101st Constitutional Amendment, effective from 1st July 2017," he said.

Mahanta further stated that the new version of GST would reduce tax rates on daily essentials such as sofas, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soaps, shaving cream, butter, ghee, cheese, snacks like bhujiya and mixtures, baby napkins, etc., from the earlier 18 per cent and 12 per cent slabs to just 5 per cent.

The new version would also bring a major transformation in healthcare by completely removing the earlier 18 per cent GST on premiums for personal health insurance and life insurance. Similarly, all education-related essentials such as books, notebooks, paper, pencils, erasers, etc., which previously carried 12 per cent GST, would now be fully exempt.

For farmers, tractors and other essential agricultural machinery taxed earlier at 28 per cent, 18 per cent, and 12 per cent will now be taxed at just 5 per cent. To bring smiles to the faces of ordinary people, GST on three-wheelers, two-wheelers, and four-wheelers up to 1200 cc will be reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent.

Mahanta further said that guided by the Rigveda's principle "Bahujan Sukhaya, Bahujan Hitaya" (for the happiness and welfare of the many), and inspired by the profound philosophy of Integral Humanism and Antyodaya, the BJP-led central and state governments have always worked for the welfare of the people.

"The historic dual-rate GST reform of 5per cent and 18per cent is a direct outcome of that vision," he said. (ANI)

