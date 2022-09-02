Kochi, Sep 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled a new naval ensign inspired from the Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Also Read | USB 4 Version 2.0 To Offer Up to 80 Gbps Transfer Speeds via Type-C Cable.

The Navy said the ensign was a step towards liberating the mind and empowering the "indomitable spirit of the sentinels of our seas".

Also Read | Zomato Pay, Swiggy Diner Discount Programmes Against Interest of Restaurant Owners: NRAI.

Unveiling it, Modi said the country has taken off the "burden of slavery."

After commissioning the INC Vikrant, Modi hoisted the ensign at the rear end of the warship.

The design was classified information and was known only to a handful of senior Naval officers. Soon after the Prime Minister hoisted the new flag on Vikrant, the ensigns atop the destroyer, frigate and the patrol vessels which were docked on the jetty of the Southern Naval Command too changed their ensigns.

Over the years, Naval ensign was changed many times. The first ensign of 1947 was changed in 1950. Later, it underwent changes during 2001, 2004 and 2014.

The new ensign has the national flag on the upper canton and a blue octagonal shape encompassing the national emblem sitting atop an anchor. The anchor, depicting steadfastness, is superimposed on a shield with Navy's motto 'Sam No Varunah' in Devnagri.

The Navy said the octagonal shape represents the eight directions symbolising its multi-directional reach and multi-dimensional operational capability.

The octagonal shape with twin golden borders draws inspiration from Indian emperor Chathrapathi Shivaji's seal.

"The new ensign is a step towards liberating the mind and further empowering the indomitable spirit of the sentinels of our seas," Navy said.

"Today, on the historic date of September 2, 2022, India has taken off a trace of slavery, a burden of slavery. The Navy has got a new flag from today. Till now, the identity of slavery remained on the flag of the Navy. But from today, inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji, the new navy flag will fly in the sea and in the sky," Modi said and dedicated it to the legendary Maratha king.

The Prime Minister said the new ensign was proud of its rich cultural heritage, doing away with the traces of the colonial past.

The Navy had earlier said the new ensign (Nishaan) would be befitting the rich maritime heritage of the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)