Mumbai, Feb 16 (PTI) Several new pages dedicated to Mumbai's renowned Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Garden and Zoo, popularly known as Byculla zoo, were uploaded on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube at a function on Tuesday, an official said.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation release said the new social media pages, under the common banner of 'Mumbai Zoo', were inaugurated by Mayor Kishori Pednekar in the 3D theatre in the zoo with the aim of effectively disseminating information to citizens.

Pednekar said the pages contain information on flora and fauna of the zoo, as well as their scientific importance and spiritual significance.

A civic official said the information about the zoo was earlier contained in the social media pages of BMC, but it was not getting the required attention.

He said various programmes have been planned in view of the zoo completing 160 years and several activities will be live streamed as well.

