New Delhi, January 31: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that the new Parliament building has the fragrance of "Shrestha Bharat" and reflects the glory of India's culture and civilisation. Addressing the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the new Parliament building, President Murmu said the past year has been of historic achievements for the country.

It was the first address by the President to the joint sitting of the two Houses in new Parliament building. She said the new Parliament building was constructed in the beginning of Amirt Kaal - the period to make India a developed country by 2047. Budget Session 2024: President Droupadi Murmu Arrives in Parliament in Traditional Buggy (Watch Video).

President Droupadi Murmu Speaks on Shrestha Bharat

#WATCH | 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' have become our strengths, says President Droupadi Murmu. The President also lauds defence production crossing the Rs 1 lakh crore mark. pic.twitter.com/KDkEKZZ3kA — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu enlists the achievements of the government "The last year was full of accomplishments for India. There were many successes - India became the fastest-growing economy. India became the first nation to reach the south pole of the Moon. The… pic.twitter.com/5xYwQY2c7w — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024

"It (the new Parliament building) has the fragrance of Shrestha Bharat and reflects the glory of India's culture and civilisation. This has the pledge to respect our democratic and parliamentary traditions," the President said. The budget session of Parliament began on Wednesday and will be the last session of the present Lok Sabha with general elections likely to take place in April-May this year. Budget Session 2024: PM Narendra Modi Underlines Interim Budget Session’s Blueprint, Criticises ‘Trouble-Making’ Parliamentarians (Watch Video).

Ahead of the budget session, the suspension of opposition MPs who had been suspended for "violation of rules" during the winter session, was revoked. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget on February 1. The budget session of Parliament will continue till February 9.

