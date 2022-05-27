New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) A new water treatment plant being constructed at Chandrawal in northeast Delhi will help resolve water supply issues related to high ammonia content in Yamuna water, Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday.

Jain said the plant having a treatment capacity of 105 million gallons a day (MGD) will be able to neutralise high ammonia content of up to 4 parts per million (ppm).

At present, two WTPs are operational at Chandrawal. One was built in 1940 and can treat up to 35 MGD of water. The other constructed in 1960 can treat up to 55 MGD of water.

Both the plants are obsolete and have to be shut down whenever the ammonia level in the Yamuna water increases beyond 0.9 ppm, which disrupts water supply in large parts of the capital.

The new Rs 600-crore plant will be ready by April 2023 and benefit 22 lakhs people residing in old Delhi and north Delhi.

With the commissioning of Chandrawal WTP, there will be no shortage of drinking water in Chandni Chowk, Civil Lines, Jama Masjid, Sadar Bazar, Idgah, Karol Bagh, Rajendra Nagar, Narayana, Patel Nagar, Shadipur, Malka Ganj etc, Jain said.

Besides, the Delhi Jal Board will also redevelop the existing 55-MGD WTP.

