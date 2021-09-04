New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): The new Sub-Zonal office of Enforcement Directorate (ED), Department of Revenue, Government of India started functioning at its office in Mangaluru, Karnataka from Friday.

As per a press release by ED, this Sub Zonal office will be functioning under the Bengaluru Zonal Office.

Also Read | Karnataka Man Files Police Complaint Against Wife Over Suspect of Terror Links.

The Sub-Zonal office will be headed by a Deputy Director, and have jurisdiction over 15 districts of Karnataka, viz., Dakshina Kannada, Bagalkot, Belgaum, Bellary, Bidar, Bijapur, Gadag, Haveri, Davangere, Dharwad, Gulbarga, Uttara Kannada, Koppal, Udupi and Raichur. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)