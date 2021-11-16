Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 16 (ANI): In a unique initiative, the Tripura government has come up with a new scheme enabling biological or legally authenticated mothers to stay with their children residing in the state-run hostels and boarding schools.

This scheme has been initiated taking a cue from the private coaching institutes of Rajasthan, Kota, Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath has said.

According to Nath, this scheme is undertaken to ensure a clean atmosphere in the hostels which is necessary for the academic advancement of the children.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Nath said, "At present, there are 2004 hostels in the state under departments like Tribal Welfare, SC Welfare and Minority Welfare departments. As per the scheme, two mothers can stay for a week in the hostels at a time. The hostel in charge and the superintendents are asked to arrange for their accommodation. In rotation, mothers of all the children will be staying in the hostel campuses for the stipulated one week time".

"The idea is that the presence of the mother will instil a sense of security among the children and parental involvement in the academic progress will be enhanced at the same time", Nath added.

The hostel in charge and superintendents shall also take feedback from the mothers on issues like cleanliness, food and other facilities being offered to the children in the hostels.

For that, separate accommodation and toilet facilities will be installed in the boys' hostels and where the facilities are not available this scheme will not be implemented, the minister added.

He also informed the media that the scheme is only for the legally authenticated or biological mother, no other guardians can access the benefits of the scheme and the mothers who are supposed to stay for a week have been given the liberty to shorten their stay but an extension is not allowed. (ANI)

