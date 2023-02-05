Etawah (UP), Feb 5 (PTI) A five-day-old cub of a lioness died at the Etawah Lion Safari here, officials said on Sunday.

A K Singh, deputy director of Etawah Lion Safari, said lioness Jessica gave birth to a cub on February 1 and it died on Saturday.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and the cause of death will be known once the report comes, he said.

