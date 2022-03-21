New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Rajya Sabha on Monday returned a money bill moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, authorising the government for payment and appropriation of certain sums from the consolidated fund for the financial year 2021-22.

The Upper House of Parliament also returned another Appropriation Bill for the expenditure done in the 2018-19 financial year.

Also Read | Cyclone Asani Live Tracker Map on Windy: Cyclone Asani Triggers Rains in Andaman; Check Real-Time Status And Landfall Update.

Both the Appropriation Bills were passed by Lok Sabha earlier.

Rajya Sabha discussed the Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2022, which seeks to authorise payment of certain additional sums from the consolidated fund of India for services of 2021-22, and the Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2022 for services during 2018-19 before returning them to Lok Sabha.

Also Read | RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Says Indian Economy Better Placed to Deal With Any Challenge.

A money bill, after having been passed by Lok Sabha, is sent to Rajya Sabha for its recommendations. It has to be returned to Lok Sabha by Rajya Sabha within 14 days.

It is open for Lok Sabha to either accept or reject all or any of the recommendations of Rajya Sabha.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)