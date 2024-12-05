New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) A new book underscores how businesses can leverage data, AI, and automation to create unique experiences for individual customers, addressing the growing need for personalised engagement in every interaction.

Newgen Software, a provider of AI-enabled unified digital transformation platform, has launched its new book, "N=1 Hyper-personalization in the Era of You".

The book underscores how businesses can leverage data, AI, and automation to create unique experiences for individual customers, addressing the growing need for personalized engagement in every interaction.

It explores the shift from customer segmentation to individualization. It has numerous practical examples of hyper-personalization across industries such as banking, insurance, and healthcare and also strategies to implement hyper-personalization using AI, machine learning, and low[1]code platforms.

The book draws from Newgen's experience in enabling businesses to deliver superior customer journeys while remaining agile and compliant in a fast-evolving market.

Citing examples of companies like Levi's, Starbucks, Netflix, Nike and Warby Parker, the book says the common element in all these firms is a deep ideology that understands the power of personalization.

"They knew that in the cacophony of endless choice and unlimited distraction, the only way to stand out was to make each customer feel special, unique, and understood.

"They knew that the future belonged to brands that could create a one-to-one relationship with each and every customer, a relationship based on trust, empathy, and mutual understanding," it says.

According to the book, in the era of "N=1", businesses are no longer content to treat their customers as part of a faceless mass, but instead strive to create a unique, personalized experience for each and every individual.

"Businesses today can leverage the vast troves of data they collect on their customers - from their browsing histories to their purchase patterns to their social media activity - to gain a deep understanding of their customers' preferences and behaviours, to the granularity of one," the book says.

"And with advanced algorithms and machine learning, they can use this understanding to create hyper-personalized experiences that feel tailor-made for each and every person," it adds.

The book suggests that the era of "N=1" has great prospects for the future of business, and for the future of our society as a whole.

Newgen Software's Chief Marketing Officer Runki Goswami says "N=1 reflects our vision for a future where businesses deliver value by understanding and serving each customer as an individual."

