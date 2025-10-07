Chandigarh [India], October 7 (ANI): Newly appointed Haryana Congress President Rao Narendra Singh took charge at the party's state headquarters in Chandigarh on Monday afternoon.

Haryana Congress in-charge BK Hariprasad, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Union Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh, Congress General Secretary and MP Randeep Surjewala, former state president Chaudhary Udaybhan, and MP Deepender Singh Hooda were present on the occasion.

Rao Narendra Singh said, "I thank everyone. It was the voice of the people of Haryana to strengthen the party right from the district level. I thank my party leadership on behalf of the people of Haryana. We will take the party's policies and agenda to the people and strengthen the party. Today I am assuming the office. After that, we will work for the party and take the policies of the party to the people. Today, the constitution is in danger, and votes are being stolen. The way the Mahagathbandhan agitated in Bihar, the same atmosphere would be built in the entire country. In Haryana too, the Congress flag would fly high. People want a change. Poor people are becoming poorer while the wealth of the capitalists is increasing. Small traders and farmers are unhappy."

He added, "Yesterday Bhupendra Hooda also went to the mandis, and I too will soon go to the mandis. Whatever paddy and millet are coming to the mandis, farmers are being troubled. The government should make a separate announcement of a bonus on this."

Party MP Deepender Hooda said that the Congress will play a strong role as the opposition in the state.

He said, "We thank the party leadership for nominating Ch. Bhupinder Singh Hooda as the assembly LoP and Rao Narendra as the President of the party's state unit. We believe that both the leaders will strengthen the party at the grassroots."

Haryana Congress President, party MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, congratulated Rao Narendra Singh on assuming the office.

Surjewala said, "Rao Narendra Singh has been appointed as Haryana Congress President. He is a hardworking, capable and brave leader of the party. Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have given him this responsibility. I welcome him and congratulate him on assuming charge."

Earlier Congress President appointed Rao Narender Singh as the President of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect. (ANI)

