Kolkata, May 6 (PTI) Cinephiles in Kolkata have found a new reason to cheer as a newly erected auditorium here, part of the state government-conceived Cinema Centenary Building, was thrown open on Friday for public screening of films.

The complex in the city's Tollygunge area, which replaced the erstwhile Radha Studio, also houses a museum, showcasing film artifacts and memorabilia, and an archive of movies, newsreels and documentaries.

The 152-seat auditorium, located on the ground floor of the building, will regularly hold shows, tickets for which are available for as less as Rs 30, an official of state Information and Cultural Affairs department said.

This will be the third state-run movie theatre in the city after Nandan and Nazrul Tirtha, he said.

"The building has state-of-the-art infrastructure. Films that do not get many screenings will get a chance to hold shows here. The screening committee that selects films for Nandan will do so for the Cinema Centenary Building, too,” the official told PTI.

Last two weeks, the auditorium had screened special films as part of the 27th Kolkata Film Festival.

