Gorakhpur (UP) Mar 8 (PTI) A newly-wed couple allegedly committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh Kushinagar district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in Moti Chhapra village of Nebua Naurangia police station area, they added.

According to the police, due to a domestic dispute, both of them allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves in separate rooms.

The deceased have been identified as Ajit Kumar (25) son of Nand Kishore and his wife Sangeeta Devi (22) daughter of Gautam Prasad, residents of Chhapra of the police station area.

The couple got married only six months ago, police said.

Circle Officer (CO) Umesh Chandra Bhatt said that on receiving the information, the police reached the spot and took the bodies into their custody for post-mortem.

