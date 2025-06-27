Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 27 (ANI): The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) aims to resume train services on the Lumding-Badarpur Hill section from Monday, following disruptions caused by a major landslide.

Approximately 100 meters of track were severely damaged due to a slope failure near an adjacent road, triggered by continuous heavy rainfall in the region.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NFR, stated that a high-level meeting was held on June 24, involving the Chief Secretary of Assam, the General Manager of NFR, and senior officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and other agencies.

"Approximately 100 meters of track has been severely affected by the landslide, triggered by the failure of a slope near an adjacent road situated just 15 meters from the railway line. The incident occurred due to continuous heavy rainfall in the region. A high-level meeting was convened on June 24, 2025, to address the issue, attended by the Chief Secretary of Assam, the General Manager of NFR, and senior officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and other relevant agencies. During the meeting, a coordinated restoration scheme was finalised, and joint operations are currently underway,' he said.

He further said, "We hope that rail services will resume there from Monday."

Currently, over 25 heavy machinery units, including excavators, JCBs, and dumpers, along with around 200 labourers, according to the CPRO of NFR.

Due to the landslide, several trains have been cancelled or partially cancelled. (ANI)

