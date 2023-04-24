New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a joint Committee of the Central and State Pollution Control Bureau including the District Magistrate to get a factual status on a plea alleging unregulated violation of air quality norms by 220 coal-fired furnaces operating in Mandi Gobind Garh, Punjab.

The plea stated that these coal-fired furnaces are engaged in recycled steel production, ceramics/refractory, cupola furnaces, forging induction furnaces, lead smelting units, rolling mills, plyboard, milk plant and pyrolysis plants. On account of such air pollution, skyline of the city is filled with smoke.

The bench of NGT headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel in an order passed on April 21, 2023 stated that "we are of the view that it is necessary to ascertain the factual status and remedial action taken and proposed with a view to maintaining air quality and also thereby bringing down Comprehensive Environmental Pollution Index (CEPI) in respect of Mandi Gobind Garh area in Punjab."

Accordingly, we constitute a joint Committee to undertake a visit to the site, interact with stakeholders and furnish a factual and action-taken report in the matter within two months, said the bench.

The tribunal further noted that It is clear from the chart showing air pollution data that PM10, as well as PM 2.5, are in excess of the laid down standards.

It was thus submitted that air-polluting sources like coal-fired gasifiers adopt cleaner fuel by taking measures such as conversion to PNG fuel, consistent with the order of this Tribunal dated March 6, 2019 in Babubhai Ramubhai Saini vs Gujarat Pollution Control Board and others and other connected matters. (ANI)

