Visual of NH-58 blocked near Kodiyala due to debris and heavy boulders. (Photo/ANI)

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Disaster Management Centre on Monday informed that the traffic near Kodiyala has been diverted as the National Highway 58 (NH-58) had been blocked near Kodiyala due to debris and heavy boulders.

According to State Disaster Management Centre, the traffic will be opened by the evening.

"The traffic has been diverted. The machinery is working. The traffic will be opened by the evening," said State Disaster Management Centre. (ANI)

