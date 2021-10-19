Ghaziabad, Oct 19 (PTI) The police here have announced traffic diversions on NH 9 that will remain closed till November 10, in wake of the Ganga water pipeline repair works

The vehicles would be permitted to ply from Tigri round about to Noida and Ghaziabad and vice versa.

Also Read | Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro With 50MP Camera & Android 12 Launched From $599; Check Prices, Features & Availability Here.

The repair work would be carried out by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) between Tigri cut under pass and Rahul vihar underpass.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)