New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has condemned the dastardly terror attack on the unarmed and unsuspecting innocent civilians in Pahagam, Jammu and Kashmir.

"NHRC is deeply disturbed by the news of the killing of 28 people by the terrorists after identifying their faith in Pahalgam area of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir on 22nd April," NHRC said in a statement.

NHRC said that the attack is a serious "violation of human rights."

"The Commission condemns the dastardly attack on the unarmed and unsuspecting innocent civilians who were on a holiday to the valley. The incident has shaken the conscience of every right-thinking human being as a serious issue of violation of human rights of the innocent victims and their families," the statement read.

NHRC reaffirmed that terrorism is one of the biggest causes of human rights violations and urged to take action against those "aiding, abetting, supporting and advancing" it.

"It has been said time and again at various forums that terrorism is one of the biggest causes of human rights violations in the world. The time has come to act against those aiding, abetting, supporting and advancing terrorism and to hold them accountable for this menace. Otherwise, it may result in shrinking of democratic space, intimidation, reprisals, harmony among communities and grave violation of various human rights, including right to life, liberty, equality, fraternity, and livelihood," NHRC said.

"It is expected that the State will take all the necessary steps to fix accountability; bring the perpetrators to justice and provide succour to the families of the victims in all possible manner," NHRC added.

On April 22, Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured. (ANI)

