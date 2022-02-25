New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) NHRC Core Group on Children held its meeting on Friday and called for strategic filling up of vacant teaching posts in a time-bound manner, officials said.

The meeting was held to discuss the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on learning outcomes of children and to suggest measures to be taken for bridging the gap.

NHRC Member Jyotika Kalra, on the basis of the deliberations by the participants called upon that it is "an omission on part of the State and urged for strategic filling up of the 11 lakh vacant teaching posts in a time bound manner".

Some of the other important suggestions that emerged during the meeting, included, avoiding the 'one-size-fits-all' solution considering the diverse pool and individual ability of the students, the NHRC said in a statement.

Other suggestions were to "move towards a decentralised local curriculum, pedagogy, and assessment structure considering the diverse needs of teachers and students; and provision of specific and untied school-level grants to overcome the education emergency," it said.

