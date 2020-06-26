New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) An employee of the NHRC has died of COVID-19 while 17 others have been infected by the novel coronavirus till date, sources said on Friday.

The deceased was employed as a multi-tasking staffer at the National Human Rights Commission, they said.

Also Read | Delhi Schools to Remain Closed Till July 31 Due to COVID-19 Crisis, Announces Manish Sisodia.

Besides the fatality, the first COVID death of any NHRC employee, 17 other staffers, including some senior officials, have tested positive for it till date, sources said.

These cases were reported between June 12 and June 24, and some family members of a few employees have also contracted the infection, they said.

Also Read | 'Deeply Saddened by Terrible Incident in Glasgow,' Says UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 26, 2020.

A team of Indian Council of Medical Research on Friday visited the NHRC office, located on the six-storeyed Manavadhikar Bhawan in INA area in south Delhi, sources said.

Earlier, sanitisation activity was carried out after many cases were reported from its office.

"From Wednesday-Friday last week, floor nos. 5 and 6 were closed for sanitisation. Maximum cases were reported from floor no. 5," one of the sources said.

Recently, a team of NHRC, led by its member, had visited the LNJP Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility under the Delhi government, for on-spot inspection.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)