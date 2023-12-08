NHRC Issues Notice to Manipur Government Over Reported Killing of 13 People in Gun Fight in Tengnoupal

Tengnoupal, December 8: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that at least 13 people were killed in a gunfight in Leithao village near Saibol in Tengnoupal, Manipur, on Monday. The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to a serious issue of human rights violations, which is a matter of concern. The incident, as reported, indicates a lapse on the part of the law-enforcing agencies and the forces deployed to ensure peace, law and order in the state, the NHRC stated.

Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Manipur calling for a detailed report in the matter within two weeks. It should include the status of the FIR registered by the police and steps taken by the state government to ensure that such incidents of violence do not take place anywhere in the state, it said.

The Commission has further observed that the reported loss of 13 human lives, that too in an area, that has remained calm since the tension erupted in the State of Manipur in May this year, is indeed alarming and disturbing. The state of Manipur and its people have already suffered a lot. It is firmly reiterated that it is the duty of the state to protect the life and properties of its citizens, both private and public and to promote fraternity and a spirit of brotherliness amongst the communities.

The NHRC since May, 2023 has received several complaints from the individuals/ NGOs and human rights activists alleging violation of human rights during the incidents of violence in Manipur. These matters are being considered by the Full Bench of the Commission and were also discussed at length, during its Camp Sitting at Guwahati, Assam on 17 November, 2023. The senior officers from the government of Manipur, as well as the representatives of the complainants and civil society were also present, it added.

