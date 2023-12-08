NHRC Issues Notice to Manipur Government Over Reported Killing of 13 People in Gun Fight in Tengnoupal

Prima-facie it is suspected that the victims of the violence could even be militants from Myanmar, since the nearby hills from Leithao are a common route adopted by them to enter Manipur from Myanmar, the commission said.

Agency News ANI| Dec 08, 2023 09:47 PM IST
Tengnoupal, December 8: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that at least 13 people were killed in a gunfight in Leithao village near Saibol in Tengnoupal, Manipur, on Monday. The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to a serious issue of human rights violations, which is a matter of concern. The incident, as reported, indicates a lapse on the part of the law-enforcing agencies and the forces deployed to ensure peace, law and order in the state, the NHRC stated.

Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Manipur calling for a detailed report in the matter within two weeks. It should include the status of the FIR registered by the police and steps taken by the state government to ensure that such incidents of violence do not take place anywhere in the state, it said. Manipur Government Bans Circulation of Riot Videos, Images That Worsen Law and Order Situation in State.

The Commission has further observed that the reported loss of 13 human lives, that too in an area, that has remained calm since the tension erupted in the State of Manipur in May this year, is indeed alarming and disturbing. The state of Manipur and its people have already suffered a lot. It is firmly reiterated that it is the duty of the state to protect the life and properties of its citizens, both private and public and to promote fraternity and a spirit of brotherliness amongst the communities.

The NHRC since May, 2023 has received several complaints from the individuals/ NGOs and human rights activists alleging violation of human rights during the incidents of violence in Manipur. These matters are being considered by the Full Bench of the Commission and were also discussed at length, during its Camp Sitting at Guwahati, Assam on 17 November, 2023. The senior officers from the government of Manipur, as well as the representatives of the complainants and civil society were also present, it added. Manipur CM N Biren Singh Launches Diglot Edition of Constitution in Meitei Mayek Script (Watch Videos).

According to the media report, carried on December 5, 2023,

    Tengnoupal, December 8: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that at least 13 people were killed in a gunfight in Leithao village near Saibol in Tengnoupal, Manipur, on Monday. The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to a serious issue of human rights violations, which is a matter of concern. The incident, as reported, indicates a lapse on the part of the law-enforcing agencies and the forces deployed to ensure peace, law and order in the state, the NHRC stated.

    Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Manipur calling for a detailed report in the matter within two weeks. It should include the status of the FIR registered by the police and steps taken by the state government to ensure that such incidents of violence do not take place anywhere in the state, it said. Manipur Government Bans Circulation of Riot Videos, Images That Worsen Law and Order Situation in State.

    The Commission has further observed that the reported loss of 13 human lives, that too in an area, that has remained calm since the tension erupted in the State of Manipur in May this year, is indeed alarming and disturbing. The state of Manipur and its people have already suffered a lot. It is firmly reiterated that it is the duty of the state to protect the life and properties of its citizens, both private and public and to promote fraternity and a spirit of brotherliness amongst the communities.

    The NHRC since May, 2023 has received several complaints from the individuals/ NGOs and human rights activists alleging violation of human rights during the incidents of violence in Manipur. These matters are being considered by the Full Bench of the Commission and were also discussed at length, during its Camp Sitting at Guwahati, Assam on 17 November, 2023. The senior officers from the government of Manipur, as well as the representatives of the complainants and civil society were also present, it added. Manipur CM N Biren Singh Launches Diglot Edition of Constitution in Meitei Mayek Script (Watch Videos).

    According to the media report, carried on December 5, 2023, the village has nine houses and around 120 residents. However, no casualties were reported from among the villagers. Reportedly, this is the highest single-day loss of life in the violence since it erupted in Manipur this year in May, it said.

    Prima-facie it is suspected that the victims of the violence could even be militants from Myanmar, since the nearby hills from Leithao are a common route adopted by them to enter Manipur from Myanmar, the commission said.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

