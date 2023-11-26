Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh released the Diglot Edition of the Constitution of India in Manipuri Language (Meitei Mayek Script) during an event in Imphal. Expressing gratitude, CM Singh acknowledged PM Narendra Modi's commitment to inclusiveness, stating, "On behalf of the people of Manipur and the government of Manipur, I appreciate the Prime Minister for his thinking of inclusiveness and recognising even a small state like Manipur." ‘You Too Are Contributing Towards Building a Prosperous India’ Says PM Narendra Modi at Kanha Shanti Vanam in Telangana (Watch Video).

CM N Biren Singh Launches Diglot Edition of Constitution

#WATCH | Imphal: Manipur CM N Biren Singh says, "On behalf of the people of Manipur and the government of Manipur, I appreciate the Prime Minister for his thinking of inclusiveness and recognising even a small state like Manipur..." pic.twitter.com/i0EVpDyzwA — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)