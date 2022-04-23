New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Rajasthan government on death of two infants due to overheating of warmers at a government-run hospital in Ajmer district.

The commission has issued notice to the Chief Secretary of Rajasthan, calling for a detailed report within six weeks.

It has directed the government to include in the report the status of investigation in the matter, action taken against the responsible persons along with the relief, if any, provided to the aggrieved families.

The NHRC said it has taken a suo motu cognisance of a media report about death of two infants at Amrit Kaur Hospital run in Ajmer in Rajasthan by the state government.

According to the media report it cited, the deaths happened due to temperature fluctuation and overheating of the warmer during the night.

It has also been reported that there were 20 babies admitted in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) when the incident occurred and other babies narrowly escaped from death.

Before the incident, the mothers of the babies had visited the NICU to breast-feed, the statement said.

