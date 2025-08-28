New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report detailing the alleged sexual abuse of a seven-year-old boy by an Imam at a mosque in the Jhabreda area of Roorkee district, Uttarakhand.

NHRC communication stated that the incident reportedly occurred on August 20, 2025, when the child had gone to the mosque for religious studies.

The NHRC, expressing concern over the serious violation of the child's human rights, has issued notices to the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police in Roorkee, requesting a detailed report within two weeks.

According to the media report published on August 22, the Imam allegedly took the boy to his room by force and committed the assault. He then threatened the child with harm if he disclosed the incident. Upon returning home, the boy informed his family, who subsequently went to confront the Imam at the mosque. However, the accused had already fled the premises.

The police later arrested the Imam from a nearby village while he was attempting to escape. The accused, a 32-year-old man, had been serving as the Imam of the mosque for several years and was known to teach religious studies to children in the village. A case has been registered against him under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and he is currently in police custody.

The Commission emphasised that safeguarding the rights and dignity of children must remain a top priority, and it awaits the official reports from the concerned authorities to determine further action. (ANI)

