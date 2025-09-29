New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports about the tragic deaths of two sanitation workers due to asphyxiation while working on an underground drainage pipeline in Tiruchirappalli district, Tamil Nadu.

The incident occurred on September 22, 2025, near Carmel Garden in the Muthunagar area of Thiruverumbur.

The deceased were identified as Prabhu (32) of Chinna Salem and Ravi (38) of Thiruvappur in Pudukkottai. Both had been engaged by a construction firm for work on behalf of the Tiruchy Corporation.

According to reports, Prabhu first entered the manhole to clear a blockage but collapsed due to suffocation. Ravi entered immediately in an attempt to rescue him, but he too suffocated to death.

Their bodies were later recovered by Fire and Rescue Services personnel and sent to Thuvakudi Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Taking note of the media report published on September 23, 2025, the NHRC observed that the deaths raise a serious issue of human rights violations. It pointed out that it was unclear whether the workers were provided with proper safety gear before being sent into the underground system.

The Commission has issued notices to the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Tiruchirappalli, and the Superintendent of Police, Tiruchirappalli, seeking a detailed report within two weeks. The report has been asked to include the status of the police investigation as well as details of any compensation provided to the families of the deceased.

The Thiruverumbur police have already registered a case and are investigating the incident, which has caused shock and tension in the locality. (ANI)

