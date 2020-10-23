New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) on Thursday invited bids for the preparatory works for the subsequent construction of the Sabarmati Maintenance Depot for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor.

According to the statement issued by the NHSRCL, Sabarmati maintenance depot will be the largest depot among three depots planned for MAHSR corridor. Other depots will be at Surat (Gujarat) and Thane (Maharashtra).

"This tender includes road works, sewage and drainage works, Earthwork, Construction of reservoirs for storage of rooftop rainwater and stormwater, underground storage tanks, sheds for parking of the General Inspection train (GIT) and Inspection cars for track and other civil works at the site marked for the Sabarmati Depot," it said.

The Sabarmati Depot will cover an area of approximately 84 hectres and will be utilised for inspection, maintenance, cleaning and parking of MAHSR trainsets. Trainset washing facilities will be located in the Depot. (ANI)

