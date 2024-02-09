New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) signed a contract agreement with Sojitz and L&T consortium for executing electrical works under the EW-1 package for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail corridor project.

EW-1 works include the design, manufacture, supply, construction, installation, testing and commissioning of 2 x 25 kV electrification systems suitable for speeds up to 320 km/h, involving Japanese Shinkansen system-based traction power supply.

"The signing of the contract agreement sets a benchmark for enhanced collaboration for the first bullet train operation in India based on Japanese Shinkansen technology," NHSRCL said in a statement.

"They Traction Substations (TSS) 14 Nos., Sectioning Post (SP)- 11 Nos., Sub-Sectioning Post (SSP)- 19 Nos., Auto Transformer Post (ATP)- 1 No., Overhead Equipment (OHE): Mainline: 508 route km, double line and 3 depots: Surat, Sabarmati and Thane, elaborate distribution system with an 11 kV backbone, more than 125 substations and associated civil utility buildings; training institute equipment etc. for the entire MAHSR corridor of around 508 kms," it added.

MD NHSRCL, Directors, seniors officers of NHSRCL and representatives from MLIT Japan (Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism), JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency), Japanese embassy and Japan HSR Electric Engineering Company were present on the occasion. (ANI)

