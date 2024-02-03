New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has busted a cross-border smuggling network of arms, ammunition and explosives and arrested a key accused in the case.

The accused apprehended on Thursday during the bust has been identified as Lalngaihawma, a resident of Mizoram's Mamit area. He was nabbed from Mizoram's Aizwal following inputs regarding the operations of a well-organized, large-scale illegal arms and ammunition supply network operating in certain North Eastern States of India.

As per NIA investigations, the accused, along with others, was engaged in the trafficking of arms, ammunition and explosive materials not only in the North-eastern States but also across the border. He was working in collusion with various operatives, including insurgent groups situated across the international border.

As part of their conspiracy, they had already distributed such terror hardware to various individuals in India and abroad. These illicit weapons and explosives are suspected to have been used in violent terrorist acts and criminal activities across different regions.

The case (RC-31/2023/NIA/DLI) was registered by the NIA on December 26, 2023, under sections 120B of the IPC, sections 18 of the UA (P) Act 1967, Section 6 of the Explosive Substances Act 1908 and sections 25 (1) (a) and 25 (1AA) of the Arms Act.

Further investigations to unearth the entire network are in progress. (ANI)

