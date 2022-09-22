New Delhi, September 22: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), in a joint pan-India operation with Enforcement Directorate (ED), conducted raids at premises linked with Popular Front of India or PFI across the country. According to reports, more than 100 PFI functionaries and activists were also arrested The raids were being conducted by the NIA and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 11 states. PFI and and its political arm Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) cadres staged protests in parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu over NIA-ED raids. PFI Raid: NIA Arrests Popular Front of India's Delhi Chief Pravez Ahmed, Detains 105 Activists in Joint Raids With ED.

What Is PFI?

PFI or Popular Front of India was launched in Kerala in 2006. It came into existence with merger of the National Development Front of Kerala, Karnataka Forum for Dignity and Manitha Neethi Pasari of Tamil Nadu. As per their Twitter bio, PFI is a neo-social movement "that strives for the empowerment of marginalized sections of India". The organisation earlier had its headquarters in Kerala's Kozhikode. However, PFI shifted its base to Delhi after spreading wings in other states. PFI Offices Searched, Over 100 Leaders Arrested in Joint Raids by NIA and ED Across India.

How PFI Functions?

In organizational structure of Popular Front of India, 'unit' is the lowest followed by 'area' and 'division'. The state executive council is the highest body at the state level. PFI claims it has units in 22 states. The outfit has uniform for its cadres and often conducts training sessions for them. It claims elections are conducted after every three years to appoint office-bearers.

PFI and Controversies:

Ever since its launch, PFI has become synonymous with the word controversy. Their activists have been accused of political murders specially in Kerala. But the PFI dismisses these allegations. Recently, the outfit has been in the news for some financial transactions in its various accounts in New Delhi and Kerala. Some of the PFI office-bearers were earlier questioned by the central agencies.

Speaking about today's raids on PFI, a source told news agency IANS: "There were multiple cases and it was found that they were running karate camps where they were allegedly giving terror training. They were allegedly running Ghazwa-e-Hind. We have learnt that PFI used to receive donations and other foregin funds, which were later used in suspicious activities." The ED is also investigating the money laundering case whereas the NIA is questioning the PFI leaders in connection with the terror related case.

