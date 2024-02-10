Jammu, Feb 10 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids here on Saturday as part of its crackdown against elements allegedly involved in terror funding and radicalisation of youngsters, officials said.

The raids are underway at different places, including Gujjar Nagar and Shaheedi Chowk in Jammu city, they added.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: Four Killed, 15 Injured in Truck-Bus Collision at Musunuru Toll Plaza in Nellore (Watch Videos).

The officials said a private school and premises linked to three of its functionaries, including the house of the chairman, were raided by the NIA sleuths.

Further details are awaited, the officials said.

Also Read | Two Persons Dead, 15 Injured After Lorry Collides With Bus in Nellore: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, February 10, 2024.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)