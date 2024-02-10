Amaravati, February 10: Four people were killed and 15 others were injured after a truck collided with a bus in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place at Musunuru Toll Plaza. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: Two Persons Dead, 15 Injured After Lorry Collides With Bus at Musunuru Toll Plaza in Nellore (Watch Video)

Andhra Pradesh Road Accident

DSP Kavali Venkataramana said, "Four people were killed and 15 others were injured after a lorry collided with a bus on Musunuru Toll Plaza, in Nellore District." More details are awaited. 

