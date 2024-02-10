Amaravati, February 10: Four people were killed and 15 others were injured after a truck collided with a bus in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place at Musunuru Toll Plaza. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: Two Persons Dead, 15 Injured After Lorry Collides With Bus at Musunuru Toll Plaza in Nellore (Watch Video)

Andhra Pradesh Road Accident

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | Four dead while 15 people injured after a lorry collided with a bus on Musunuru Toll Plaza, in Nellore District: Kavali DSP Venkataramana pic.twitter.com/MP8ercc92h — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2024

Major Road accident on National Highway 16 Musunuru Toll plaza #Kavali pic.twitter.com/3MIDAvjeoq — TechChaitu (@techchaituu) February 10, 2024

DSP Kavali Venkataramana said, "Four people were killed and 15 others were injured after a lorry collided with a bus on Musunuru Toll Plaza, in Nellore District." More details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)