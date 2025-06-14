New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) chargesheeted three people accused in the case relating to the ULFA (I) conspiracy to carry out multiple IED blasts in Assam on Independence Day in 202.

The chargesheeted have been identified as Paresh Baruah, Chairman and SS Commander-in-Chief of the proscribed terrorist groups ULFA, along with Abhijit Gogoi and Jahnu Boruah.

The three have been charged under various sections of BNS, UA (P) Act and The Explosives Substance Act.

The trio were found linked with the IED planted by the terror outfit at Dispur Last Gate, Guwahati, Assam, as part of the ULFA (I) conspiracy to trigger multiple IED blasts across Assam, including at Dispur Last Gate, to disrupt the I-Day celebrations last year.

NIA, which took over the case in September 2024, found during investigation that the IEDs had been planted to cause like death/injuries to persons and/or loss/damage/destruction to property, with the intent to threaten the unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of India, and to strike terror among the people of the country.

Investigations in the case RC-03/2024/NIA-GUW are continuing.

Earlier in the day, NIA chargesheeted 17 accused, including 16 absconders, in the 2024 case of attacks on CRPF camps by CPI (M) terror operatives armed with automatic weapons and BGLs in Chhattisgarh, according to an official statement.

One of the accused is under arrest and is identified as Sodi Baman, aka Deval. The absconders include two Central Committee Members (CCM), two Special Zonal/ State Committee Members (SZC/SCM) and other top cadres of PLGA BN No. 01, Telangana State Committee and Pamed Area Committee.

The chargesheet filed on Friday before the NIA Special Court at Jagdalpur has charged all of them under various sections of the IPC, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act, and UA(P) Act, the statement added.

The case RC-01/2024/NIA/RPR relates to the attack on CRPF's new camp at Dharmavaram and two adjacent CRPF/CoBRA camps at Chintawagu and Pamed in District Bijapur, on January 16, 2024.The attackers had attempted to loot weapons and other belongings of the security forces from the camps. Twelve CRPF personnel at the Dharmavaram CRPF camp, which was set up on 17th December 2023, were injured in the attack.

NIA had taken over the case from the local police on February 9 2024, and registered it against 21 named and 250-300 unknown armed cadres of the proscribed terrorist organisation CPI(Maoist). (ANI)

