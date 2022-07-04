New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) The chief of the anti-terror probe agency NIA on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and is understood to have briefed him about the progress in the ongoing investigations in the killings of two persons in Rajasthan's Udaipur and Maharashtra's Amaravati, officials said.

Both the cases were handed over to the NIA by the home ministry.

Also Read | #JammuandKashmir’s National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Director General of the National Investigation Agency Dinkar Gupta had a 40-minute meeting with the home minister at his North Block office where the former is said to have apprised him about the probe into the two cases.

The beheading of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur and the fatal stabbing of Umesh Kolhe in Amaravati were allegedly carried out by the people who wanted to take “revenge” on the victims for supporting now-removed BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma after her controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed.

Also Read | Bengaluru Police Launch Manhunt for Food Delivery Boy Misbehaving with Woman Cyclists.

As many as five accused were arrested for Lal's murder and on Monday, the NIA sought the custody of four of the seven accused in the Kolhe case.

While Lal was killed by two men who also filmed the act on June 28, Kolhe was murdered in Amravati on June 21.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)