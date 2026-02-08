Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 8 (ANI): Superintendent of Police Vishakha Bhadane reached Rishikesh today and conducted a detailed review of the murder case of a woman.

The Uttarakhand Police Headquarters informed ANI that, in connection with the extremely tragic and sensitive incident in which a woman was shot dead in the Shivaji Nagar area of Rishikesh, the investigation officer appointed by the Police Headquarters, Superintendent of Police (IPS) Vishakha Ashok Bhadane, reached Rishikesh today and conducted a detailed review of the case.

It is noteworthy that, in view of recent crimes against women in Dehradun and concerns regarding police response in such incidents, the Police Headquarters had assigned the investigation to a woman IPS officer.

Continuing this process, SP Bhadane inspected the crime scene and gathered detailed information related to all aspects of the incident. She also visited Kotwali, Rishikesh, and conducted a thorough review of records related to the case and the police response.

The Superintendent of Police met the victim's family and expressed deep condolences to the bereaved members. She listened to the family's side with utmost seriousness, recorded their detailed statements, and assured them that the investigation is being conducted in a completely fair and transparent manner.

She further stated that if any negligence by the local police is found, strict action will be taken against those responsible.

It is also important to note that, prima facie, negligence in connection with the incident had already led to the earlier suspension of the AIIMS outpost's in-charge officer. (ANI)

